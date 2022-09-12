Services for Tina Marie Francis, 56, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Tina Marie Francis, 56, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Francis died Tuesday, Sept. 6, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 4, 1966, at Fort Hood to Paul and Alice Francis. She graduated from high school in Copperas Cove. She retired in 2016 as a lieutenant after 18 years as a corrections officer at Smith State Prison in Midway, Ga.
Survivors include a son, Frank Ryan Maciel; a daughter, Paige Ybarra, her mother; and five grandchildren.