Carolyn Janniece Thomas
Carolyn Janniece Thomas came into this world February 11, 1937 in Marlin, TX. She would be the third child, first daughter born to Glenn Willis Garrett and Ruby Elnora Ray Garret. Her childhood was spent at her grandparents’ family farm, spending time with her siblings and cousins. They explored and caused mischief, but they were much loved. Blonde curls turned white by the sun bounced in the wind. Those years instilled a lifelong passion for farm life, animals, and every aspect of nature.
On a visit to Abilene, her cousin, Bobby Wakefield would introduce her to John Edward Thomas. They were thirteen years old. They would go on living their separate lives, but fate and true love would determine their future.
Her high school years were filled with friends and dancing the night away with her beloved cousin, Cadie Fitte Davison and all their beaus. She was popular and beautiful. A class favorite, FFA Sweetheart and so well liked. She loved to cook and Cadie loved to clean, so that was the bargain they struck and they made a great team.
After graduation, she attended a newly formed program for Medical Records at Hendricks Memorial Hospital in Abilene. Tillie Odam was the instructor and Janniece graduated from the first class. She excelled in training and that would give her a solid foundation that would follow her for an entire career. At the age of 24, she became the Director of Medical Records at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Wharton. At the age of 32, she became Director of Medical Records at King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple. In her fifties, she moved to Administration for the hospital where her vast experience and expertise benefited the hospital and gave her great satisfaction. After her retirement, she continued to be a consultant for nursing homes all over the state well into her seventies.
Janniece married John Edward Thomas on May 3, 1956 in Abilene. They would welcome Gina Lea Thomas Wiener the following spring. Soon to follow were James Edward Thomas, Donald Glenn Thomas, and Julia DeAnn Thomas Layton.
Working full time and a raising a family did not prevent Janniece from pursuing many hobbies. She sewed, painted ceramics, and began a lifelong love of canning. She was famous for her pickled beets and pickles. A superstar at the craft shows with returning customers coming back year after year.
Janniece loved her church and never failed to remind us that we needed to be there often! She and John worked the food pantry at Immanuel Baptist. Her favorite of all though was Operation Christmas Child. She happily gathered items throughout the year. She worked alongside all of the other dedicated volunteers who packed those boxes and participating every year made her heart full.
Giving freely from the heart was her greatest joy. That is the legacy that she leaves her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be a tough act to follow.
Throughout her illness, her family was blessed by extraordinary caregivers. These two loving ladies were Laura Gagnon and Frances Jackson. Words cannot express how much we appreciate Mercy House. The care she received there was incredible. Loving owners and caretakers met her every need. New Century Hospice in the final days provided gentle hands. Their love for her and our family will never be forgotten. Janniece peacefully passed on January 26, 2022.
Janniece is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday February 26, 2022 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple. Visitation will be held at 10 AM with the service following at 11 AM. A burial will be held at the Stranger Cemetery in Stranger, TX, at 2:30 with a reception after at the community center.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in her honor to Operation Christmas Child or to their favorite charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Paid Obituary