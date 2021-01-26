Frederick “Rick” M. Bandas, Jr., age 77 of Temple, died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at a local hospital after complications from Covid-19. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick “Fred” M. Bandas and Cordelia “Doll” Bandas. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Bandas of Temple; sons, Eddie Bandas of Tyler and Chris Bandas of Corpus Christi; daughters, Beth Gist of Temple and Bonnie Kirby of Waco; sister, Mary Pat Lambden and husband Lynn of Harker Heights; brothers, John Bandas and wife Carol of Temple, David Bandas of Austin, Mike Bandas and wife Lynn of Caldwell, Bob Bandas and wife Kathy of McKinney, and seven grandchildren, Jake Bandas, Frannie Bandas, Meg Bandas, Drew Bandas, Kate Gist, Emily Gist, and Shane Kirby.
Rick was born on September 5, 1943 in Memphis, Tennessee to Fred and Doll Bandas. He graduated from Temple High School in 1961 and from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1966. Rick worked with his father at Bandas Industries before opening his own company, RIX Construction. In 1975, he owned and operated a local bookstore. Rick then entered the insurance industry. In 1982, he opened his own agency, Rick Bandas Insurance. After selling his insurance agency in 1993, he opened Eagle Self Storage.
Rick was a multi-talented individual and considered by many as a true “Renaissance Man”. He played bass guitar in the Temple High School Highlighters and with The Danes while at TCU and on one occasion they were the opening act for the American rock band, The Byrds. Rick was an accomplished artist, voracious reader, skilled at sail boating, avid ultra-light pilot, well- traveled RV’er, and knowledgeable in the areas of business, politics, and world events. As an accomplished cook, it brought Rick joy to prepare gourmet meals for family and friends. Over the years, these occasions became a source of wonderful traditions and memories.
Helping others was a part of Rick’s way of life and value system. He was always generous and ready to help others in need. His devotion to his family and friends knew no limit. He was affectionately called “Poppy”, not just by his children and grandchildren, but also his nephews and nieces to whom he was an uncle and more.
Rick’s deepest desire was for everyone to know that he loved them with all his heart!! Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. He wanted to have a big party with lots of music, barbeque, beer, laughter, and love. His celebration of life will be held in the future when it is once again safe to gather.
The family wants to recognize and thank the owners and staff of Mercy House for their loving care over the past few years.
Memorials may be given to your charity of choice.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A private inurnment will be held at Bellwood Memorial Park.
