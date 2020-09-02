Services for Charles Haskel Dickinson III, 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Lakeview Baptist Church in Belton with Bob Crowder officiating.
Mr. Dickinson died Monday, Aug. 17, at a hospital in Temple.
He was born Dec. 15, 1952, in Deport to Charles Haskel Jr. and Nelda Duane Handley Dickinson. He married Patricia on May 25, 1973, in Lone Star. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and the Mason Lone Star Texas Chapter.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Andrea Mosko and Amanda Dickinson, both of Temple; a sister, Nelda Hall King of Dangerfield; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.