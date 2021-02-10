Emilio G. Lopez
Emilio G. Lopez, 85, of Temple went home to the Lord on Saturday, February 06, 2021 in a local hospital. Emilio was born to Maria Munoz and Pastor Juan Lopez on January 30, 1936. Emilio worked for the City of Temple, retiring in 1986, and was a member of Iglesia Torre Fuerte of Temple. Emilio married the love of his life, Felis Gonzales on June 18, 1954. He lived his life to serve God and enjoyed spending time with his family.
A visitation for Emilio will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, and on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Iglesia Torre Fuerte in Temple. A private family service will be held on Saturday.
Emilio is survived by his son, Johnny Lupe Lopez and wife Yolanda of Temple; his daughters, Antonia Rios and husband Johnnie, and Jessie (Susie) Pevia and husband Tony, both of Temple; his brother, Juan Lopez Jr. of Temple; his sisters, Sophia Sustaita and Leonarda Gonzales, both of Temple; twelve adored grandchildren, twentynine great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren.
Emilio is preceded in death by his wife, Felis Lopez Gonzales, who passed on February 9, 2000.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Paid Obituary