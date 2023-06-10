Arthur E. (“Doc”) Ballard, Jr.
On May 31, 2023, Arthur E. (“Doc”) Ballard, Jr. loving husband and wonderful father, passed away at the age of 96.
Doc loved to tell stories. He would tell tales of life growing up in Belton, Texas during the great depression, stories about Belton High School where he graduated in 1943, and serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he graduated from Baylor University and thereafter graduated from the Baylor School of Dentistry in 1952. Doc practiced dentistry in Temple, Texas for 50 years before retiring in 2002 at the age of 76.
Doc’s greatest achievement was his 76 years of marriage to Anita (“Dusty”) Ballard. Doc and Dusty have 2 children, Patti Ballard Toon and Jim Ballard. Doc’s notable awards and affiliations include Eagle Scout, Master Mason, member of the Kiwanis’ Club, the Texas Dental Association and American Dental Association. He was an avid hunter, fisher, and traveler back in the day.
Doc Ballard was uncompromising in his loyalty and love for Jesus and his family. During his later years, he would talk to anybody who would listen about the love and saving grace of Jesus. Doc would end most conversations with “Stay close to the Lord” or “Keep smiling.” He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Temple, Texas and member of the Dawson Sunday School Class.
Doc will be missed greatly by his daughter, Patti Ballard Toon, son Jim Ballard, son-in-law Larry Toon, daughter-in-law Page Ballard, grandchildren Laura Brooks (husband-Taylor), Justin Toon (wife-Michel), Mary Margaret Browning (husband-Beau), Lauren Ballard, Jake Ballard, Gracie Ballard, and 10 wonderful great grandchildren.
A service celebrating Doc’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Temple located at 102 N. Second St., Temple, Texas 76501.
