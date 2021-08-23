BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for David Posey, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Taylor.
Mr. Posey died Sunday, Aug. 1.
He was born March 18, 1943, in Temple to Glenn and Adeline Kurtz Posey. He graduated from Holland High School in 1961. He married Adele Posey in Taylor on Oct. 16, 1971, and she preceded him in death on July 1, 2021. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a farmer, and later worked for Enviro Pest Control and Bug Master. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 526.
Survivors include a son, Jonathan Posey; a daughter, Janeane Justice; a brother, George Posey; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, followed by a rosary.