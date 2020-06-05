Tim Parker Heffernan
Tim Parker Heffernan passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 having bravely battled early- onset Alzheimer’s disease for the past 15 years. He leaves behind his beloved wife Sandra Heffernan, 3 children (Adam and wife Betsy of Dallas, Texas; Jodie and husband Eric of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Hal and wife Kyla of Little Elm, Texas), and 2 stepchildren (Tre Lents and wife Jamie of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Christie Clenney and husband Trevor of Midlothian, Texas). A devoted grandfather, Tim leaves behind 13 wonderful grandchildren (Skyler, Taryn, Kate, Emily, Meg, Avery, Caden, Aubrey, Casey, Chayse, Wesley, Ryen, and Denver).
Born March 30, 1946 in McAllen, Texas to parents Bill and Anna Beth Heffernan, Tim was a faithful brother and friend to each of his 3 siblings (Dan Morgan of Leakey, Texas; Skip Heffernan of Madison, Wisconsin; Sue Heffernan of Uvita, Costa Rica). Raised in Irving, Texas, Tim graduated from Irving High School before attending Texas Tech University where he was an avid Red Raider and faithful Chi Rho Fraternity member. Called to service, Tim joined the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduating from Texas Tech University.
Tim’s 4 favorite joys in life were his family, Texas Tech University/Chi Rho, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the outdoors. An avid hiker and outdoorsman, Tim enjoyed hiking with family and friends (especially at the Heffernan cabin in New Mexico). His dedication to the U.S. Marine Corps continued throughout his life, with Tim regularly attending ex-pilot reunions. Testament to his character as a person, Tim remained close friends with many of his Chi Rho brothers and their wives, regularly hosting annual gatherings at the Heffernan cabin. He was a devoted, loving father and husband who was always there for his kids.
Tim’s wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, and penchant for word banter were just a few of his many endearing traits. His Oorah U.S. Marine Corps battle cry, love for music, and ability to entertain grandchildren for hours will be greatly missed. While the disease robbed him of his wonderful spirit and energy, his memory will remain in the hearts and minds of all those who knew him.
