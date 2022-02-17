Services for Dixie Stewart, 70, of Temple, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mrs. Stewart died Tuesday, Feb. 15, in a Temple hospital.
She was born July 12, 1951, in Temple to Barney and Prebble Rosser Dragoo. She graduated from Temple High School in 1969. She married Bruce Stewart in 1971. She worked at Texas Bank and Trust in Temple and retired from Grand Bank in Dallas.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; three daughters, Karen Stewart of Temple, Susie Lawallen and Prebble Pere, both of Casper, Wyo.; and two sons, Bill Hendricks of Casper, Wyo., and Ron Hendricks of San Antonio.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.