Services for Ann Schwartz-Turner, 90, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday, at First Christian Church of Temple. Limited seating will be available.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Schwartz-Turner died Sunday, Dec. 20, at a local care facility.
She was born Dec. 8, 1930, to Tracy and Olive Skidmore in Grapeland. She married Sherrill H. Schwartz in June of 1945, and after his death she married Robert A. Turner in June of 1982. She worked at Active Signs Advertising, Zales Jewelry and Scott & White Clinic. Prior to those jobs she worked as a model. She was a member of First Christian Church, where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Elks Lodge Does and the Women’s Circle Meeting.
Survivors include two son, Allan Schwartz and Sterling Schwartz; two daughters, Sheila Sparks and Sharman Perkins; a stepson, David Turner; a brother, Charles Skidmore; three grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made in to First Christian Church of Temple, or to any charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.