Services for Rose Lee Senkel, 94, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park with Loyd Hall officiating.
Mrs. Senkel died Monday, Aug. 30, at a Harker Heights living center.
She was born Sept. 1, 1926, in Rosebud. She married Billy Senkel on Oct. 19, 1945. She moved to the Belton area from Dallas and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 19, 2012; and by a grandson.
Survivors include a son, Norman Senkel of Belton; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.