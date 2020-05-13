Services for Russel Jerome “Big Russ” Hogue Sr., 47, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. David Anderson and C.E. Maze officiating.
Mr. Hogue died Monday, May 4, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 19, 1972, in Temple to Charles Sauls and Mable Hogue Mobley in Temple. He graduated from Temple High School and Temple College. He served in the U.S. Army. His received many decorations. He married La Sonya Hollie on July 9, 2004. He was owner and operator of Parkway Transport Inc. in San Antonio for four years.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Russell J. Hogue Jr. of Temple, Cydric Smith of Killeen and Ace Hogue of Austin; a daughter, Zyon Rae’ Hollie of Temple; a brother, David D. Hill Sr. of Temple; and his mother of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.