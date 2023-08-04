Patricia Ann Cotham
Patricia Ann Beauchamp Cotham left her earthly home to fly with angels on the morning of July 26, 2023.
Patricia “Tish” was born on April 27, 1970 in Temple, Texas, the first daughter of Vernon Craig Beauchamp and the late Saundra Kay Morris. Tish lived most of her life in the Temple and Belton area, except for brief periods in Houston, North Carolina, Round Rock and parts of the Northeastern United States.
She loved to travel, work in the yard, and have get-togethers with family and friends. Tish also enjoyed music, writing, and photography.
Tish was a private person and a free spirit, often keeping her feelings to herself, but always ready to help when she could, defend if needed, and ask questions about everything. She believed in the sanctity of the soul and the spirituality of nature. And she loved her family above all others.
Tish worked for Greater Texas Construction Corporation for a few years; Scott & White Hospital for almost fifteen years, mostly in endoscopy; and Texell Credit Union for the past ten years.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Saundra Kay Morris of Garland, Texas; and her sister, Julie Ann Cromer, of Coventry, Rhode Island. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved sons, Michael Brewer of Round Rock, Nathan (Liz) Cotham of Belton; her grandson Noah James Brewer of Round Rock; her parents, Vernon Craig Beauchamp and Carolyn Peterson Beauchamp of Belton. Also her sisters Robin (Lewis) Boren, and Elizabeth (Robert) Churchill of Belton; Sharon (Skyler) Beauchamp of The Grove; and Reyna (Suzy) Beauchamp of Cypress, Texas; as well as nine nieces and nephews, one great-nephew, and more on the way.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, Texas, on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Her wishes were to be cremated. The family will be in the chapel during the hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in her name to Wounded Warrior Project, St Jude’s, The American Cancer Society or a local animal shelter.
Paid Obituary