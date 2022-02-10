SALADO — Services for George “Lindsay” Cleveland Jr., 82, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Knob Cemetery.
Mr. Cleveland died Thursday, Feb. 3.
He was born Jan. 26, 1940, in Lynchburg, Va., to Arline and George Cleveland. He attended Kentucky Military Academy, Rose Polytechnic Institute, Clemson College and UNC. He worked at NASA as a guidance control engineer on the Saturn B1 rocket. After receiving a master’s degree in computer science, he worked at Bell Labs in Research Triangle and in Chicago. He later worked at AT&T in Atlanta and worked as a contractor at several companies in Atlanta. He moved to Salado after retiring. He served as a volunteer at many local charities. He was a member of the Gwinnette Festival Singers and the DeKalb Choral Guild in Atlanta. He was a 40-year Mason. He was a member of the Shrine. He served as treasurer for Zerne Lodge in Holland. He also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, York Rite and Scottish Rite.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Cleveland.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.