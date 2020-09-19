Lisa Renee Pratt
Lisa Renee Pratt, age 56, of Temple passed from this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her son’s home in San Antonio. Lisa was born in Cameron, Texas on the 21st day of October 1963 to parents Stanley Edwin Pratt and Betty Jean Treadaway.
Lisa was an extremely outgoing and hardheaded lady who always spoke her mind. She loved talking to new people and caring for her customers at Jody’s restaurant where she worked at for many years. She has been a lifelong resident of Temple; she attended school in Belton and in Temple. Lisa was a Christian that spent her time making people feel loved, and she did during her time here on earth. Lisa was a caring and devoted mother to her children who always put them first; she loved to travel and spend time with her kids. In Lisa’s free time she loved to be snuggled with her cat, Daisy, watching television and Lifetime movies. Lisa will be deeply missed by friends and family.
Lisa is preceded in death by her parents Stanley Pratt and Betty Treadaway, as well as her grandson Kobie Thompson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law, Camden and Leslie Rodriguez of San Antonio, her daughter and son-in-law, Monaca and Jonathan Buckley of Temple, and her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Brandon Smith, of Pennsylvania, and eight grandchildren Nala Buckley, Nadine Buckley, Carter Thompson, Leilani Beardeaux, Tabitha Buckley, Isabel Neu, Camden Rodriguez Jr., and Penelope Rodriguez.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home Chapel at 1 o’clock p.m. Following the service, she will be buried at Bellwood Cemetery. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home two hours prior to the service starting at 11 o’clock a.m.
In Lisa’s honor the family is taking contributions for Breathing Angels until October 21st at https://www.facebook.com/donate/759075998220366/
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
