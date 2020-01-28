CAMERON — Services for Jayden Lamonte Brown, infant, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in a Branchville cemetery.
He died Friday, Jan. 24, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 3, 2019, to Kausion Wells and Jay’quail Lamonte Brown Sr.
Survivors include his parents of Cameron; a brother, Jay’quail Brown of Cameron; two sisters, Espyn Marie Brown and Jayde Brown, both of Cameron; his grandparents, Yvette Wells and Johnny Alexander, both of Cameron, and Sherman Brown of Bryan; and his great-grandparents, Jimmy Taylor of Rosebud, Joann Reed of California, and Carelon Steptoe and Diane Brown, both of Calvert.