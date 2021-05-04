Helen Louisa (Woodward) Sanderford
Helen Louisa (Woodward) Sanderford was born June 27, 1925 on farm located about 3 miles north of Jarrell, Texas. Helen was the fifth of 12 children of Lola (Allen) and Alma Woodward. She lived on this farm and attended Jarrell High School until 1941 when her family sold the ancestral home and moved to a farm close to Killeen.
Shortly thereafter, Fort Hood was established and the farm was taken as part of this project. Helen continued high school in Killeen in order to graduate with her class.
Two months after graduation she married her classmate, Maxwell Sanderford, Jr. They married July 18, 1942 in the parsonage of 7th Street United Methodist Church (now Oak Park UMC). Less than a year after their marriage, Max was inducted into the Army. After several months of training he was sent to fight in the European Theatre after D-Day. He served honorably until the end of the war.
On Max’s return, he enrolled at “THE UNIVERSITY” in Austin. While Max earned his business degree, Helen paid the bills while her “Putting Hubby Through” degree while working at the Texas Employment Commission. They were lifetime fans of the Longhorns.
Max took a management position with Sears Roebuck (as it was known then) in Houston, Texas. Helen also started working for Sears. After 10 years in Houston, Max was transferred to Shreveport and Helen to the Bossier City Sears store. They lived in, and enjoyed Shreveport for 3 years.
They came back to Texas, with Max beginning a 25 plus year career with General Dynamics, and Helen soon leaving Sears to form, and manage a children’s clothing store (Play-Mates). Her talents as a business manager were evident as the store prospered and Helen prospered and Helen operated the store continuously for 14 years. In 1989, Max retired and he and Helen moved to Highland Haven on beautiful Lake LBJ near Marble Falls where they spent 7 great years until health issues persuaded them to move to Temple where they spent the rest of their lives.
Beginning in 1957, Helen became a fixture and leader in the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 63 years. She served in many offices and committee appointments, including Worthy Matron (3 times). Deputy Grand Matron (2 times), grand Representative of West Virginia, and Grand Martha.
Helen was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church and Susannah Wesley Sunday School class where she was affectionately known as “Baloney” (we think for an opinion she once expressed.
Helen loved playing bridge and participated in the Sammons Senior Group for more than 20 years. She always expressed love and thanks to partners-Poncho, Wanda, Cheryl, and Mary, and certainly including long-time partner Sister Patsy. Patsy probably has a table waiting with a seat for Helen at this time.
Special love and gratitude to my good and special friend, Sandra Mikesell, who has helped me in so many ways and took me to many places I could not otherwise go.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents; husband Max, son Robert, infant son dying after birth, sisters; Juanita, Arleigh, Mary, Patsy, Nellie, and Peggy. Brothers; Woody, Ken, Jim, and Joe. Grandson; Stephen.
Helen is survived by her sons; David and wife Chelia, Bill and wife Lee, sister Sarah James, Grandson Dylan, granddaughter, Mollie, great-granddaughters, Lindsay and Meri and great grandson Jason.
Love and affection is also expressed to her 5 great-great grandchildren, and the many nieces, nephews, and HUNDREDS (PERHAPS THOUSANDS) of her treasured friends whose path she has crossed.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home 3220 S. 31st St. Temple, Texas 76502.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the funeral home followed by burial at Killeen City Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
