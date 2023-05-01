CAMERON — Services for Alan Carson Love, 86, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Charles Wyatt officiating.
Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery
Mr. Love died Saturday, April 22, at his residence.
He was born April 2, 1937, in Dallas to Alan Cavitt and Lina Rose Carson Love. He graduated from Schreiner Institute in Kerrville in 1955. He served in the Air Force. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1964, and a master’s in English in 1966. He taught English at San Antonio College through 2005, retiring as a professor emeritus after 39 years.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Jean Schara; two daughters, Roberta Ellen Brockman of Lewisville and Alyne Love of Austin; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Milam Touch of Love, P.O. Box 543, Cameron, TX 76520.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.