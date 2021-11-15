No services are planned for Pamela “Pam” Karen Baize Stevens, 56, of Gatesville.
Mrs. Stevens died Friday, Sept. 10, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 26, 1965, in Hico to James “Jimmy” Walker and Bessie Ann Deese Underwood. She married Jay Paul Stevens in Moffat in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, David Baize and Cleddy Baize, both of Gatesville; two brothers, Dr. Dennis Deese of Tennessee and Wayne Underwood of Little River-Academy; two sisters, Annette Robertson of Temple and Mary Avinon of Killeen; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.