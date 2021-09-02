ROCKDALE — Services for Burton Frank Graham, 65, of Columbia, Tenn., and formerly of Central Texas will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Graham-Hurt Cemetery near Milano with the Rev. Roy Dillard officiating.
Another service will take place 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Bridge Christian Church, 380 Compton Road in Crawford.
Mr. Graham died Friday, Aug. 27, at a Columbia, Tenn., hospital.
He was born March 19, 1956, in Cameron to Archie Newton and Martha Belle Graham. He graduated as valedictorian from Milano High School in 1974. He received a bachelor’s degree in history from Baylor University and graduated with a master’s degree in theology from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1983. He led worship services for many churches. He married Terri Hartmann on July 11, 1992.
Survivors include his wife of Columbia, Tenn.; a daughter, Emma Belle Graham of Fishers, Ind.; two sons, Grayson James Graham of Waco and Samuel Joseph Graham of Columbia, Tenn.; and two brothers, William N. “Bill” Graham and Benjamin D. “Ben” Graham, both of Milano.
Memorials may be made to Terri Graham, 1868 Providence Ct., Columbia, TN 38401.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.