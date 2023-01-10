Katherine Mahan Myers
Katherine Mahan Myers, 92, passed away on January 7, 2023. A visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Scanio Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road, Temple, Texas. Interment will be private at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Katherine was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on February 21,1930, the only child of Lucille and Walter Mahan. She grew up in El Dorado and graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in education in 1952. She married Robert (Bob) Myers in 1953 and taught school while he was in medical school and residency. They were living in Fort Hood, Texas when their oldest child, Bob, was born. Their second child, Beth, was born in Cleveland, Ohio while Bob was doing a pediatric internship. They moved to Temple in 1962 when Bob joined the pediatric staff at Scott and White Hospital. In 1970, when she was 40 years old, their son Jack, the happy surprise, was born in Temple and completed the family.
Katherine was a stay at home mom and a very good one. She was a great cook and known in the family for her famous brown paper bag apple pie. She was a great entertainer and was a good friend to many. She was a charter member of the Yellow Bird Service Organization at Scott and White and a long time member of the Domestic Science Club. She served on the board of the Helen Scott Saulsbury Day Care Center. Katherine and Bob enjoyed traveling and their favorite destination was Ireland. She was a faithful member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2014, whom she met in grade school in El Dorado. She is survived by her three children: Robert A (Bob) Myers and his wife Lori of McKinney, Elizabeth M. (Beth) Ogden and her husband Paul of Bryan, and John D. (Jack) Myers and his wife Shannon of Temple. She has eight grandchildren: Rob Myers, Emily Ogden, Mary Beth Ogden Neumann, Maggie Ogden Ryan, Jack Ogden, Katherine Myers, Genevieve Myers and Preston Myers and nine great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th Street, Temple, Texas 76504, or the Robert E. Myers Lectureship at Baylor Scott and White Foundation, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, Texas, 76508, or to a charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary