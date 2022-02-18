ROCKDALE — Services for Mary Annabeth Ramsey, 74, of Rockdale will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Apostolic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Barry Methvin officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Ramsey died Wednesday, Feb. 9, at her residence.
She was born July 5, 1947, in Elgin to Herbert V. and Ethel Lue Pettit Wilson. She was a homemaker and a member of Apostolic Faith Church.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle L. Ramsey of Rockdale; a son, Herbert L. Ramsey of Lexington; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 963 N. FM 908, Rockdale, TX 76567; or to Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America, 1235 Clark St., Suite 305, Arlington, VA, 22202.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.