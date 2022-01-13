Services for Thomas “Tom” Christian, 84, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mr. Christian died Monday, Jan. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 20, 1937, in Elgin to Dale and Letha Murphy Christian. He grew up and attended school in Elgin. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Gail Holmes in February 1964. He worked for more than 40 years for the Army Corps of Engineers. He lived in multiple places across the United States and resided at Lake Belton for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Glynna Christian of Chicago; a son, Stuart Christian of Corinth; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.