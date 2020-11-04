SALADO — Services for Andrea Marie Matthews, 55, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Tablerock Amphitheatre with Scott Mescher officiating.
Mrs. Matthews died Oct. 27 in Salado.
She was born Feb. 26, 1965, in Austin to Antoinette Combs-Campion and Oscar Linnstaedter. She married Michael Thurman Matthews on March 13, 1993. She worked for Southwest Airlines.
Survivors include her husband; three children, McLane, Abbey and Addison; her parents; two siblings, Tracy and Randy; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Broecker Funeral Home, 949 W. Village Road, Salado, TX 76571.