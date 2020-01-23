KILLEEN — Services for Anna Marie Yeates, 91, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Killeen Cemetery.
Mrs. Yeates died Monday, Jan. 20.
She was born May 6, 1928, in Austria.
She married Stephen A. Yeates in Salzburg, Austria and was stationed in Europe before settling in Killeen. She became a U.S. citizen in 1968. She worked for the civil service at Fort Hood.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen H. Yeates of Port Neches and Tommy L. Yeates of Beaumont; a daughter, Audrey M. Walter of Salado; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.