Linda Kay Harrison Simmonds, 80, of Lampasas, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Advent Health Central Texas in Killeen. She was born on June 26, 1941, in Temple, Texas, to John Doyle Harrison Sr. and Iva Obelia Smith Harrison.
Visitation was held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at First Street Church of Christ on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 1 pm with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Linda grew up in Temple, Texas, and graduated from Temple High School in 1959. After high school, she attended Temple Junior College and Baylor University. She married her childhood neighbor Tom Crenshaw Simmonds Jr. on November 30, 1963, at Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple, Texas, and they were happily married for 35 years. She and her husband owned Lampasas Bowling Alley, Simmonds Construction Company, and Amsco Steel-Lampasas, where she was the bookkeeper and enjoyed visits with customers and friends. She was also a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her grandchildren whom she adored.
Linda enjoyed genealogy, bird watching, growing flowers, playing the piano, music, and her favorite dog, Abby. She had many fun times with friends playing bridge and traveling. She was an avid reader, enjoying almost the entire collection of Texas historical writer Elmer Kelton. She loved reading her Bible every day and spent a lifetime providing service to her community and her church. She was a member of the First Street Church of Christ.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Linn Simmonds Ball and husband, Randy of Mabank, Stephanie Kay Simmonds Hays of Lampasas, and Rebecca “Becca” Simmonds of Lampasas; grandchildren, Sydney Rebecca Carr and husband, Dakota of Lubbock, Harrison Jet Hays of College Station, Zachary Dale Dishman of Lampasas; brother, John Doyle Harrison, Jr. and wife, Dixie of Naruna; sister-in-law, Rebecca Ann Simmonds Garth of Temple; and a cousin who was like a sister to her, Janis Marckstein of San Antonio, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests memorial donations are made to the “Family Life Center” of the First Street Church of Christ, 201 W. First St., Lampasas, TX, 76550.