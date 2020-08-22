CAMERON — Services for Margie Bartek Vaculin, 92, of Cameron will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Vaculin died Friday, Aug. 21, at a Cameron nursing and rehabilitation facility.
She was born Sept. 30, 1927, in the Marak community of Milam County to Joseph F. and Julia Pustejovsky Bartek. She married Joe J. Vaculin Jr. She was a homemaker. She worked as secretary/treasurer for RVOS, and had worked for Avon and Culpepper’s. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993.
Survivors include a son, Joe Vaculin of Cameron; a daughter, Julie McLerran of Pflugerville; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.