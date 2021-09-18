Services for Annie Louise Irish Jackson Thomson, 92, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Pleasant View Cemetery in Troy with the Rev. Vern Thomson officiating.
Mrs. Thomson died Saturday, Sept. 4, at a Temple hospital.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1929, in Temple to Mabry Lewis and Emma Ophelia Carpenter Irish. She has been a resident of Temple for 64 years. She graduated from Jonesboro High School and attended college at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton. She attended the Seventh Street United Methodist Church and worked many years as a secretary/bookkeeper for a propane company. She married William L.P. Jackson in Temple on Dec. 2, 1950. He preceded her in death. She then married Hugh Daniel Thomson on June 26, 2004. He also preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy L. Jackson and Gary C. Jackson; a sister, Mary Helen Irish Brumley; a stepson, Vern Thomson; a stepdaughter, Ann Thomson Hoehn; three grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
The body will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.