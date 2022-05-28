John W.
Stennett Jr
John W. Stennett Jr., age 77, of Temple passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. He was born on the 2nd day of August 1944 in Monroe, LA, to parents Dorothy (McElroy) and John W. Stennett Sr.
John has been a resident of the Bell County area for over 30 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in Geology/Petroleum engineering from Nicholls State University in Louisiana. He achieved his Graduate Gemologist Degree from GIA. John worked for Placid Oil Co in Dallas, TX, Fairfield Energy in Shreveport, LA, and at various jewelry stores in Texas. He proudly served in the US Air Force from 1966 to 1969 as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic achieving the rank of SSgt. John will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy Stennett.
John leaves behind to cherish his memory his friend, long term companion and caregiver Roger Malcik, and brother Leonard T. Stennett.
John was laid to rest on May 24th, 2022, in Tallulah, LA.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary