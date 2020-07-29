Services for Daniel Lee “Block” Blane Jr., 35, of Bartlett will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bartlett with the Rev. Michael Morgan and the Rev. Kevin J. Blane officiating.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mr. Blane died Tuesday, July 21, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 27, 1984, in Georgetown to Daniel and Laura Blane. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 2003 and attended Texas Southern University. He was a member of the 1999 State Champion Bartlett Bulldogs football team. He was a two-sport letterman and two-time all-district selection as linebacker. He was a member of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church. He was a master barber and worked at Papa Frank’s Barber Shop in Georgetown since 2016.
Survivors include two brothers, the Rev. Kevin J. Blane of Newport News, Va., and Taylor Blane of Camp Casey, South Korea; a sister, Chandra Blane of Bartlett; and his parents of Bartlett.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple and will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.