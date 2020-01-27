Services for Dolores W. O’Keefe, 95, will be private.
Mrs. O’Keefe died Thursday, Jan. 23, in Round Rock.
She was born April 14, 1924, in Valley Park, Mo., to Cyril and Clara Pelletier Parady. She married Wilfred O’Keefe in 1946. She was a homemaker and a dental lab technician.
She was preceded in death by a son, John O’Keefe.
Survivors include a son, Michael O’Keefe of Cedar Park; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.