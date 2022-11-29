Services for Rebekah Ann Durham, 49, of Temple were held 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Temple Bible Church with Chad Cunningham officiating.
Burial was in Watson/Oakland Cemetery in Center.
Mrs. Durham died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 9, 1973, to Stephen Holmes and Nancy Hufferd in Fall River Mills, Calif. She grew up in Aurora, Colo., and graduated from Gateway High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Durham; three sons, Reuben Durham, Joel Durham and Luke Durham; a daughter, Naomi Durham; and a sister, Sarah Roselund.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Pregnancy Center in Temple.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple was in charge of arrangements.