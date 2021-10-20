Services for Donald P. Carter, 89, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Lorena.
Mr. Carter died Friday, Oct. 15, at a local hospital,
He was born Aug. 4, 1932, in Janesville, Wis., to Herbert and Opal Dezouche Carter. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Bettye Batterton on Jan. 1, 1962, in Harlingen. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lorena. He was a past president of the Temple Area Realtors Association.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Fred Carter of Temple and Jimmy Carter of San Antonio; a daughter, Carla Goddard of Temple; a brother, Bob Carter of Fallbrook, Calif.; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 Center St., Lorena, TX 76655.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper in Temple.