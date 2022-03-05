No services are planned for Brent Steven Babcock, 55, of Killeen.
Mr. Babcock died Monday, Dec. 19, in Killeen.
He was born Dec. 15, 1966.
If you know anyone related to Mr. Babcock, please contact Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
