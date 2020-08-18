Services for Virginia Partida, 55, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Partida died Monday, Aug. 10.
She was born March 10, 1965, in San Marcos to Herminio Alvarez Sr. and Mary Alvarez. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Juan Partida Sr.; a daughter, Kathy Ferrer; four sons, Juan Partida Jr., Louis Partida, Pablo Partida and Jose Partida; three brothers, Herminio Alvarez Jr., Eddie Alvarez and Albert Alvarez; three sisters, RoseMary Duran, Linda Mendoza and Jeannette Brumet; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m.