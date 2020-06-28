O.J. Ward O.J. Ward November 26, 1926-June 24, 2020 O.J. Ward, 93, of Rogers, Texas joined his maker on June 24, 2020, after complications with COVID-19. O.J. Ward was born on November 26, 1926 to the late J.J. and Hallie Knight-Ward of Reeds Lake. He attended school at Sandy Ridge and lived in Rogers most of his life. O.J. served in the United States Army in World War II. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to Rogers to marry Betty Jo Dyess, the love of his life and partner for 73 years.
They have 3 children, Ann Brown of Temple, Barry Ward of San Antonio, and Peggy Coleman of Moffat. Mr. Ward was the warehouse Manager for Hoover Brothers and the Teachers Store for 50 years combined.
Upon retirement, he worked for the City of Rogers taking care of the cemetery and ball fields for several years. His favorite pastime was raising a garden and seeing how big he could get his tomatoes to grow. He made many friends at the market, selling his prize tomatoes and other vegetables.
O.J. loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian. He was a member of the Dyess Grove Baptist Church for 73 years -serving as deacon, Sunday school director, treasurer, Sunday school and training union teacher, brotherhood director, Royal Ambassadors leader, janitor and grounds keeper including Dyess Grove and Dyess Cemeteries. He loved to do the work of the Lord and share his love of God with others. He also provided the church with a garden for the members to pick and enjoy. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and loved to yell for them or at them, at the family gatherings-occasionally threatening to burn his Cowboys hat! He loved going to lunch after church with family and splurging on a Dairy Queen ice cream. He loved to joke and beat his children at dominoes. He loved carrying his wife’s beautiful photos to share with others. Fishing was a must with his family and he always caught the big one. Most of you remember him with a cigar in his mouth-but never lighting them. O.J. was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family, and will never be forgotten for his loving support and sharing of life-lessons with his children and grandchildren, and special friends. If you were extra special, he might even share his secrets of a green thumb.
Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his parents, J.J. and Hallie Ward, brother, Vince Ward, sisters, Jewel Chrisner and Leanna Cooksey. He is survived by his devoted wife, Betty, 2 daughters, Ann and husband, Vinson, Peggy and husband, Robert, and son Barry and wife, Jeannie. He was adored by his 9 grandchildren, Tonya Drake, Misty Smith, Shelisa Courtain, Kristy Ward, Brandon Ward, Melondy Ward, Candace Teinert, Jacquelyn Galloway and Jacob Clapper. 24 great- grandchildren and 15 great-great- grandchildren- were the apple of his eyes. He is survived by his 96-year-older sister, June Cooksey-Hogan. He was also blessed by multiple nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. He will long be remembered and missed by many.
Memorials may be made in O.J. Ward’s name- by mail to Dyess Grove Baptist Church 10771 Stringtown Road Temple, Texas 76501 Visitation is Monday June 29th 2020, at Scanio- Harper Funeral Home at 3110 Airport Road, Temple, Texas. Burial will be at Rogers Cemetery with family only.
