Eleanor Louise Rusnak
Eleanor Louise Rusnak, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, in Irving, TX. She was born October 11, 1925, in Cyclone, TX, to John Victor Kohut and Millie Lena Helble. She graduated from Rogers High School. Eleanor earned her teaching certificate in Bell County. She married Sergeant Ervin Steve Rusnak on July 15, 1945, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone TX. In 1950, Sergeant and Mrs. Rusnak then made their home in Irving, TX. The couple were married for 55 years and had two children Sharon and Ervin Jr. She taught first grade at Saint Luke’s Catholic School.
Eleanor enjoyed canning, gardening, sewing and playing the Czech card game, Tarocks. Baking became her specialty, including Czech desserts kolaches and cinnamon rolls. The family spent time together camping and fishing. She was like a grandmother to everyone and was adored and known as “Granny”. Eleanor was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church for over 60 years. Because of her research and work as historian at St. Luke’s, a historical marker is at the church’s entrance that bears her name.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her father, John Victor Kohut, mother, Millie Helble Kohut, brother, Lansing B. Kohut, sisters, Cleo Leibham and Alberta Green, husband, Ervin Rusnak Sr., and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her son, Ervin Rusnak and wife Donna Rusnak, daughter, Sharon Rusnak Sulak and husband Marvin Sulak, grandchildren, Christy Sulak Koelzer and husband Helmuth Koelzer, Cheryl Sulak Moehling and husband Jeffrey Moehling, Michelle Sulak Crowder and husband Christian Crowder, Lindsay Rusnak Parks and husband Kyle Parks, and Chelsea Rusnak Rollins and husband Tre Rollins, great-grandchildren, Scott Koelzer, Amanda Koelzer, Zachary Koelzer, Nicholas Koelzer, Matthew Moehling, Ella Moehling, Grayson Crowder, Braydon Crowder, Karina Parks, and Lawson Parks.
In celebration of Eleanor’s life, a memorial Mass will be held June 1st at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Irving, Texas at 11am. A private family visitation will be held at Ben F. Brown Funeral Home in Irving, Texas on June 1st following the memorial mass. A visitation will be at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, TX on June 2nd from 4-6pm. On June 3rd, a Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone, TX at 10am. Eleanor will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone, TX immediately following Mass.
For a full obituary and details about Eleanor, please visit www.brownmem.com or call 972-254-4242.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Eleanor to St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Irving, TX.
