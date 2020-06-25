Services for Jackie Lynn Hennessee, 64, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Hennessee died Saturday, June 20, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 13, 1956, in Pampa to Jack Nathaniel Hasselvander and Mary Jo Short. She attended Vernon High School. She married Claude E. Hennessee on May 12, 1972.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Kevin Hennessee of Milburn, Okla.; a daughter, Tandy Perez of Temple; a brother, Nicky Hasselvander of Childress; two sisters, Kathryne Goins of Vernon and Leslie Lester of Alexandria, La.; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.