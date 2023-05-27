BELTON — Services with military honors for Daniel Joseph Ross Jr., 41, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Ross died Wednesday, May 17, at his residence.
He was born May 8, 1982, in Tallahassee, Fla. He joined the Army in January of 2008. He was stationed at Fort Hood and served two tours of duty in Iraq. He married Chelsie McKay on Oct. 23, 2010, in Sweetwater.
Survivors include his wife of Roby; three daughters, Aby-Gail Ross, Dixie Lee Ross and Nataleigh Ross, all of Roby; two brothers, Chris Ross and Bryan Ross, both of Tallahassee; and a sister, Kimberly Ross of Tallahassee.