Services for Elidia M. Garza, 66, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Garza died Monday, Sept. 19, at her residence.
She was born March 9, 1956, in Waco to Severiano and Victoria Chavez. She graduated from Robinson High School in 1974. She taught at Temple Montessori School. She married Moses Garza on Aug. 8, 1981, in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Martin Garza II of China Spring; a daughter, Victoria Ysabel Badger of Temple; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.