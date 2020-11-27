Services for the Rev. R.A. Hill, 89, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Assembly of God Church in Moody.
Mr. Hill died Monday, Nov. 23, at a local care center.
He was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Yoakum to Robert and Mary Hill.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Hill of Temple; two daughters, Debra Poe of Round Rock and Diane Hill-Smith of Belton; two sons, Mike Hill of Round Rock and Mark Hill of Temple; a sister, Minnie Mae Springs; two brothers, William Hill and Thomas Hill; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God Church, 1920 S. Lone Star Parkway, Moody, TX 76559.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.