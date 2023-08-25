Services for Jennings Russell Bish, 95, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Temple.
Mr. Bish died Wednesday, Aug. 2, at his residence.
He was born June 6, 1928, in Widnoon, Pa., to Clifford Clare and Ella Mae Bearfield Bish. He worked for Frank Irey Construction in Monongahela, Pa., for more than 20 years. After retiring early, he started JR’s Installation Repairs. He married Fern Kemery on June 10, 1988.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters Kim Watts, Laverna McWhorter and Mandi Van Almen; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.