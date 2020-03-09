Nelda Jane Harrison, 78, of Temple died Monday, March 9, at a local care facility.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Center Lake Cemetery in Holland.
She was born Dec. 22, 1941, in Belton to John and Martha Townzen. She attended the Armstrong Community School in Armstrong. She married Cullen Harrison on Aug. 15, 1991, in Temple.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheree Larsen.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Crystal Harris of Temple; a brother, Virgil Townzen of Temple; four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.