Jacob Heiner, Jr., age 87 of Gatesville, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Flint Creek Cemetery, with Rev. Bob Phillips officiating.
Jacob was born on October 8, 1934 in Castell, Texas in Llano County, to the late Jacob Heiner, Sr. and Meta Klein Heiner. As a child, his family moved to the Brookhaven community in Bell County, now part of Ft. Hood. He married Janelle Newby on May 29, 1954 in Temple. Jacob was a carpenter and lifelong rancher and worked for Alton Heiner Construction for many years. He was a longtime member and director of the Central Texas Cattleman’s Association. Jacob enjoyed deer hunting and was an active member of Cold Springs Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janelle Heiner; son, Randy Heiner and wife Carol of Gatesville; daughter, Kathy Heiner and life partner, Mary Brogan of Fredericksburg; sister, Mary Ann Kortis and husband, Clem of Gatesville; brother, Clarence Heiner and wife, Donna of Gatesville; granddaughter, Mandy Morrison and husband, Jason Griffin; and “PaPa’s” grandson, Cody Jacob Heiner.
Memorials have been designated to the Flint Creek Cemetery Assn., c/o Yvonne Dutschmann, 1425 CR 354, Gatesville, TX 76528.