Ovelle Maurice (Bennett) Cagle
Funeral service for Ovelle Maurice (Bennett) Cagle, age 90, of Belton, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home Chapel in Sulphur Springs, Texas with Pastor Fred Marrow officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home prior to the service. Mrs. Cagle passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Stoney Brook of Belton Assisted Living.
Ovelle was born on June 15, 1929 in Commerce, Texas to Henry Hubert Bennett and Bertha Snow Parris. She married Bernard Harvey Cagle on April 21, 1948 in Commerce, Texas. Ovelle retired as an Industrial Engineer after 29 years of service with Vought Aerospace of Dallas, Texas in 1985. After retirement Ovelle lived in Yantis, Texas before moving to Sulphur Springs and beginning her second career in family research at the Hopkins County Genealogical Society.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Marie Richardson and husband, Brady, of Roosevelt, Texas, and Mary Elizabeth Crismore and husband, Hank, of Salado, Texas; grandchildren, Heather Lynne Brown (Ned) of Keller, Texas and Brian Henry Crismore (Kristen) of San Antonio, Texas; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Ovelle is also survived by her sister Norma Jean Ford of Greenville, Texas and many loving members of her extended family and friends.
Ovelle was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Christy Marie Haney, sister Betty Ann Bickham, and her brother H. Wayne Bennett.
Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com
Paid Obituary