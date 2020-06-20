A Mass of Christian Burial for William George “Bill” Barkemeyer, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mr. Barkemeyer died Wednesday, June 17.
He was born July 21, 1942, to Herman William and Lillian Emma Reddehase Barkemeyer. He attended Temple public schools and Durham’s Business College. He worked for Western Auto.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Marie Frei Barkemeyer; a son, Kevin Joseph Barkemeyer; a brother, Hubert Barkemeyer; and two sisters, Jeanette Fuller and Linda Tingwald.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Homes in Temple is in charge of arrangements.