Loraine K. Millian
Loraine K. Millian, passed away peacefully on January 17th.
Born in Buckholts, TX to John Thomas and Annie (Mikulas) Kuzel on May 24, 1921.
Loraine is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joe W. Millian, brother, EJ Kuzel, sister, Hilda Burtis and her son, Joe David Millian.
She attended school in Cameron, Texas and after graduating high school continued her studies in Austin.
She took immense pride in her career at Fort Hood; serving for over 50 years all the while advancing up the ranks, retiring at the age of 70.
She was an avid gardener, loved the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorn football, also traveling to Europe, Korea, Mexico, touring the fall foliage of the East Coast, and most of the United States.
Devout to the end, she was a staunch Democrat volunteering at the polls and enjoyed discussing all things politics well into her 90’s.
Her greatest attribute was to animals; taking care of many strays while giving countless donations to the local vet clinics throughout Bell Co. not to mention the beloved SPJST Lodge Hall No. 15 where she helped raise and finance the replacement of the roof to a well seen beautiful blue as you pass through the small Czech town of Buckholts.
Loraine is survived by her daughter, Charlotte (Matt) Rowland of Waynesville, NC and sister, Irene Rollins of Belton, TX; grandchildren, Tamara (John) DiBenedetto, Amy Thiel, and Charles (Kayle) Milian. Along with her pride and joy, her great-grandchildren, Anthony DiBenedetto and Maxwell Milian.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Humane Society of Salado: saladohumanesociety@yahoo.com or the Travis Audubon Society: www.travisaudubon.org.
Visitation to be held Saturday, January 25th at Marek-Burns-Laywell, Cameron, TX 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm / Graveside service at 2:00 pm at Corinth Cemetery, Buckholts, TX
