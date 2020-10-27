ROCKDALE — Services for Kay Norwood, 83, of Beaukiss and formerly of Rockdale will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Norwood died Saturday, Oct. 24.
She was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Waco to Howard and Lillian Salter. She graduated from Lorena High School. She married Sonny Norwood on May 7, 1955, in Lorena.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Gant of Maryville, Tenn., and Kathie Sherrill of Beaukiss; a son, Johnny Norwood of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; a brother, Robert Salter; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the building fund at Tanglewood Baptist Church, 11203 US Highway 77, Lexington, TX 78947; or any charity.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.