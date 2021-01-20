Services for Roderick Keith “Fish” Harris Sr., 38, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Albert Taplin and the Rev. Doc Gilbert officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Harris died Saturday, Jan. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 17, 1982, to Tommy Sr. and Annie Lee Tate Harris. He graduated from Temple High School. He coached many youth football teams.
Survivors include four sons, RayQuandreis Roderick Johnson, Roderick Keith Harris Jr., Ja’Varion Darnell Harris and Cornell De’Leon Harris, all of Temple; two daughters, KeZeagia Rodenikia Johnson-Harris and La’Riya Lynnett Harris, both of Temple; a brother, Tommy “Brill” Harris Jr. of Temple; two sisters, Shiree Harris of Killeen and Kenetra Nealy of Temple; and his parents of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.