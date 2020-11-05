Valerie Renee Fore
Valerie Renee Fore passed from this Earth in the evening on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after a brief but intense battle with melanoma.
She burst into the world on August 23, 1980. All her life, she was a tornado of sound and action. She attended William B. Travis High School in Austin, Texas, and graduated with the class of 1999.
Valerie was an artist in everything she did. From paintings to sculptures to cakes and hats for premature babies, her creative energy stretched out into her community. A beloved volunteer with Temple Children’s Museum, she poured her efforts into fundraising for the museum, working behind the scenes to create memorable events and displays. Valerie was also very active with the Thornton Elementary PTO, serving as President for one term.
Valerie leaves behind her daughter, Emma; her son, Aden; her mother, Marsha Millikan of Temple, Texas; her sister Heather (Mike) New of Lockhart, Texas, and her children Madeleine and Major; her brother Clifton (Nicole) Millikan of Alvin, Texas, and his children Landon and Preslie; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Peggy Millikan of Temple, Texas.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 7:00PM via Google Meet. The link will be available through contacting the family. As Valerie donated her body to science, there will not be a viewing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Temple Children’s Museum in her memory.
